Diane von Furstenberg is the latest to enter the clothing rental subscription business.
The company has partnered with CaaStle to launch a clothing rental subscription service today at dvflink.com.
Members can subscribe for a flat monthly fee of $159 to receive a box of four garments at a time, with unlimited box swaps per month. The program offers members unlimited free shipping and returns, complimentary dry cleaning, and the option to purchase their favorite pieces at an exclusive discount rate.
The web site has sections for new arrivals, dresses and jumpsuits, tops and outerwear, and bottoms.
CaaStle also handles subscription services for such brands as Vince, Rebecca Taylor, Ann Taylor, Express, New York & Co., Bloomingdale’s and the original participant, Gwynnie Bee.