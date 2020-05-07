DVF IS ALL-IN: Diane von Furstenberg is among the latest notable personalities to join the “All-In Challenge,” an initiative geared to help those in need of food security.

Supporters can try to land a slew of one-of-a-kind experiences like a walk-on role in a Martin Scorsese movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, or joining the cast of a Cirque du Soleil show. Von Furstenberg has widened the net with her prize by inviting 10 people to her New York studio to have a conversation and a mentoring session. The designer, in an Instagram post, promised prospective winners that they would also receive a personal styling session downstairs in her Meatpacking District store that will include taking home the dress of their choice.

She said their donations of $10 or more will go directly to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

As of Thursday afternoon, the All-In Challenge had raised more than $33 million since launching April 14. Other style-conscious personalities are offering prizes such as jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, who is offering two diamond necklaces, including one with a good-luck charm.

Vanity Fair is offering an invitation for two to its “2021 Oscar Party and Red Carpet Entrance” even though the probability of such large gatherings actually happening are unknown for the time being. Nevertheless, some eager party-goers had already offered $13,000 for the chance to be among the A-listers exceeding the starting bid of $10,000.

View Gallery Related Gallery Met Gala Timeline Through The Years

Thursday’s top auction Thursday was for the opportunity for a party of four to fly on Drake’s personal Boeing 767 from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. Upon touchdown, the foursome will pick up the “most sought after OVO and Nike swag,” before a night of partying. The winners will also be given tickets to a Drake concert once his tour swings back into action.

Walmart Inc. isn’t offering any Champagne-fueled nights, but it has also gotten in on the challenge. Chief executive officer Doug McMillion and an executive panel will be all ears for 10 winners, who will each have 10 minutes to pitch their business ideas. Participants must have 500 employees or less and gross annual sales under $100 million. McMillion questioned that prize himself, posting, “I don’t know why you’d want to pick hanging out with the ceo of Walmart and our leadership team for the day, when you can hang out with Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Bob De Niro, Leo DiCaprio or Ellen [DeGeneres]. But if you do, come on. We’ll spend the day talking about retail strategy…”