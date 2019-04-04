FREE POP-UP: Appear Here, an online marketplace connecting brands with short-term spaces for pop-up shops, has just wrapped the second edition of its “Space for Ideas” contest, aiming to find the next big retail ideas.

Joining Natalie Massenet, founder of Net-a-porter, and Neil Blumenthal, cofounder of Warby Parker, designer Diane Von Furstenberg, GQ editor in chief Dylan Jones and L’Exception founder Régis Pennel were part of the panel of 11 judges who chose this edition’s four winners, who have been awarded a free space in New York, Los Angeles, Paris and London.

Chosen amongst the over 3,000 entries, ethical menswear brand Knickerbocker won the New York space, with mobile flower truck Hand & Rose, eco-conscious feminine hygiene brand My Holy and handcrafted homeware brand Grain & Knot securing the L.A., Paris and London spaces.

The four winners of the contest, which wrapped mid-March, will each receive a free space for two weeks in their respective cities; mentorship and design advice delivered by members of the jury are also part of the prize package. The pop-up spaces are set to open in a couple of weeks.

Launched in 2013, Appear Here connects brands, retailers, designers and entrepreneurs with available space, seamlessly online. The company has worked with brands such as Supreme, Loewe, Coca-Cola, Net-a-porter and Kanye West.