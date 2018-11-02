Diane von Furstenberg was recognized by the International Rescue Committee on Thursday evening with the organization’s Freedom Award at its annual gala, the Rescue Dinner. The designer visited refugees in June at the IRC’s offices in Alexandria, Greece, where she met IRC staff members and Syrian refugees, who were recovering from traumas experienced on their journeys while trying to reunite with their families in Northern Europe.

Earlier this week, von Furstenberg visited the New York Resettlement Office to participate in a refugee business development workshop, where she met with a Congolese woman who is committed to starting an ice cream business.

The IRC notes they award the Freedom Award to “individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in support of refugees, and who have championed the cause of liberty, individual freedom and dignity. Diane von Furstenberg, a legend in the fashion industry, is a dedicated philanthropist and an outspoken advocate for vulnerable people.”

It has previously been awarded to the likes of Michael Bloomberg, Sen. John McCain, George Soros, Kofi Annan, Madeleine Albright and Winston Churchill.