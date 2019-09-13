Diane von Furstenberg is adding another notch to her designer belt.

On Saturday, she will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, alongside Gloria Allred, Angela Davis, Sarah Deer, Jane Fonda, Nicole Malachowski, Rose O’Neill, Louise Slaughter, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Laurie Spiegel and Flossie Wong-Staal.

“I am humbled and honored to be among such incredible women and inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame at the birthplace of the Women’s Rights movement,” said von Furstenberg.

The Women’s Hall of Fame, founded in 1969, is the nation’s oldest membership organization and museum dedicated to honoring and celebrating the achievements of distinguished American woman. The Hall of Fame is located in Seneca Falls, N.Y., the birthplace of women’s rights. The Hall of Fame is in the process of revitalizing the former Seneca Knitting Mill as its new home, with plans to create a state-of-the-art facility serving as a leadership center and education venue to discover stories of great American women.

Von Furstenberg, designer, philanthropist, founder and chairman of the company bearing her name, created the iconic wrap dress in 1974. She served as president of the CFDA from 2006 to 2015 and chairwoman from 2015 to 2019. In 2010, she established the DVF Awards to honor extraordinary women. She serves on the boards of CFDA, Vital Voices, the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, the Shed and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Her upcoming HBO documentary, titled “Liberty: Mother of Exiles,” will air in mid-October and explores the history of the Statue of Liberty and DVF’s dedication to raising funds for it.

Von Furstenberg has started the InCharge movement to help all women be the women they want to be. She held a luncheon Sept. 5 for this platform. She is also planning a weekly e-mailed newsletter called The Weekly Wrap, that will begin Sept. 18 and focuses of female empowerment. It is an ongoing conversation about what it means to be a modern woman.

Born in Brussels in 1946, von Furstenberg was given the title of Honorary Citizen of the City of Brussels in recognition of her efforts in arts and fashion and for her contribution to the image of the city worldwide last September.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Paris Celebrates Lady Liberty With Diane von Furstenberg

DVF Presented Honorary Citizen of the City of Brussels

Video: Diane von Furstenberg’s Last Speech as CFDA Chairman