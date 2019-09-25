FOULARD MANIA: In keeping with the upcycling trend and fashion’s renewed interest in silk scarves, Italian niche label Dianora Salviati has introduced for spring 2020 a capsule collection of one-of-a-kind caftans crafted from vintage foulards.

Including styles dating back to different decades, spanning from the Fifties to the Eighties, the silk scarves were used to craft the uppermost parts of the caftans and were styled to create soft necklines.

“In the past, silk carrés were seen as the height of luxury, such as the timeless Hermés versions,” says Dianora Salviati, who for example reworked a vintage scarf bought in the Sixties by her mother in London. “I envisioned this project as a way of reinventing the classic carré, bringing it back with a sense of excitement, a new life and a touch of modernity.”

All hand-painted, the caftans feature abstract floral motifs or more graphic colorblocking in an elegant color palette, inspired by the shades of the Mediterranean landscape, ranging from more discreet gray and green tones to brighter hues of China blue, turquoise and coral red.

Exuding effortless sophistication, each piece wholesales at 450 euros.