Dickies is popping into Fred Segal.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based workwear brand has teamed with Fred Segal to open a 1,500-square-foot pop-up shop at its Sunset Boulevard flagship. The Fred Segal x Dickies Loves L.A. shop marks Dickies’ first entry into a physical store space in California.

The shop opens today and will remain in operation through Aug. 15. It features five of Dickies’ most popular styles, including the 874 Work Pant, Work Shirt, Coverall, Bib Coverall and Eisenhower Jacket, which have been customized by Los Angeles-based creatives who have tapped into the origin of Dickies in 1922 and Fred Segal in 1961. They include streetwear designers Homegrown and Carrot, fine artist Sofia Enriquez and Dr. Collectors.

Visitors to the shop can also personalize Dickies’ core product by using a Customization Station that features options for chain stitching, embroidery and screen printing.

“For decades, Los Angeles has quietly adopted Dickies as a uniform of cultural pride,” said Kathy Hines, vice president of global marketing for Dickies. “As Dickies approaches its centennial anniversary next year, we’re seeking to celebrate that covetable stamp of approval by partnering with L.A.’s most passionate creative makers and L.A.’s most iconic retailer.”

As part of the installation, the store will showcase large-scale digital art boards and sculptures from the L.A. creatives along with a 3D timeline where visitors can take a selfie. Work-based souvenirs such as shop rags, carpentry pencils and tape measurers will also be given out to customers.

“While Dickies has continued to honor their blue-collar credentials, the brand has also emerged as a mainstay of street style,” said Brian Nyilas, vice president of merchandising for Fred Segal. “That intersection, bouncing between those two worlds, is the focus of the pop-up and gives Fred Segal customers an immersive experience they can’t find elsewhere.”

The Fred Segal x Dickies Loves L.A. pop-up shop was designed in partnership with global brand agency SGK.