Dickies is reaching deeper into its pockets to fight the coronavirus.

The workwear apparel brand is using parent company VF Corp.’s supply chain and manufacturing facilities to make millions of isolation gowns for U.S. health-care workers.

“Dickies has stood alongside generations of workers and in light of these unprecedented times, we’re joining in the effort to help health-care professionals on the front lines,” Denny Bruce, Dickies global brand president, said in a statement. “As a heritage brand that goes to work, especially when the work gets tough, we are committed to equipping these workers with the critical medical garments they need to protect themselves as they continue the fight against this pandemic.”

Production will begin next week and all gowns will be FDA-compliant. The company plans to make 50,000 gowns in May, upping its production capacity to roughly 675,000 gowns in June and distributing supplies to communities throughout the U.S. By September, Dickies plans to make 3.4 million gowns.

The donations are just part of the parent company’s greater contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Earlier this month, the VF Foundation, a private organization funded by VF Corp. that awards grants to nonprofits, contributed $1.5 million to support local communities during the pandemic.

Dickies also partnered with Careismatic Brands, a health-care apparel and footwear company, last month to produce about 1 million Dickies-branded hospital scrubs for U.S. medical workers. In addition, the VF Foundation is partnering with VF Corp. and its portfolio of brands — names like The North Face, Vans and Timberland, in addition to Dickies — to start an employee match campaign for up to an additional $500,000.