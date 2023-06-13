Dickies, Jameson Team on Apparel, Accessories Capsule

Dickies is ready to tip one back.

The workwear brand is partnering with Jameson, the Irish whiskey brand, on a new apparel and accessories collection. Called Crafted Together, the line will include signature Dickies pieces such as the Eisenhower jacket, as well as overalls, beanies and caps. A new graphic, which pays homage to the original Jameson “Barrelman” icon, used by the brand since the 1700s, is on select Ts and hoodies.

Dickies has partnered in the past with brands such as Gucci and Ford, and Sarah Crockett, chief marketing officer for Dickies, said the latest partnership made sense because both are heritage brands.

“We’re always looking for partners that reinforce who we are as a brand, or offer unique interpretations of our DNA,” she said. “As a legacy workwear brand, we serve a wide range of customers from agriculturalists to skaters to everyday streetwear stylists; but it all starts at the core of who we are, and that’s a 101-years young workwear brand. Our variety in the brands we partner with help us to see the world of Dickies through new eyes while engaging with our consumers and potentially reaching new ones along the way.”

She said that both Dickies and Jameson are known for their “longstanding craftsmanship,” so it “felt like a natural fit.”

“Jameson Irish Whiskey was founded in 1780 when workwear was the uniform of the working community, often seen in the local pub after a hard day’s work,” said Brendan Buckley, global marketing director for Jameson. “Meanwhile, Dickies began its life in 1922 as a quality and respected workwear brand. Craft and kinship underpin both brands and we are delighted to bring that shared ethos to life through the Jameson and Dickies Crafted Together collection.”

The collection is priced at $20 to $80 and will launch Wednesday. It will be sold in 26 markets globally including the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

A campaign to publicize the collection was shot at the Midleton Distillery in Cork, Ireland, by Dublin-born, Brooklyn-based photographer, Rich Gilligan. In addition, pop-up shops for those 21 and over will open in New York City and London where visitors will be offered samples of Jameson cocktails while browsing the collection. The New York shop is at 9 West 8th Street while the London pop-up is at the Dickies store on Carnaby Street. Both will be open through Friday. The collection is also available to purchase online.