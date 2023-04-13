Dick’s to Be Retail Sponsor of Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon has a new retail sponsor.

Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Boston Athletic Association, organizer of the famed event which will be held this year on April 17, have signed a multiyear deal that makes Dick’s the official retail sponsor of all BAA events, beginning with Monday’s marathon.

As part of the deal, Dick’s will also become the presenting sponsor of the Boston Marathon Fan Fest, a three-day festival held in advance of the race.

In celebration of the 127th running of the race, Dick’s unveiled a building-length Sports Change Lives banner with the tagline, Running Changes You, on Boylston Street at the future site of a Dick’s House of Sport Boston location.

Located just a short distance from the Boston Marathon finish line, the 100,000-square-foot store in the Prudential Center is slated to open in spring 2024. The House of Sport concept features athletic apparel, footwear and equipment for a variety of sports and outdoor activities along with in-store experiences such as a climbing wall, batting cages and TrackMan golf simulators.

“We are honored to join forces with the Boston Athletic Association to support race participants and spectators,” said Mark Rooks, vice president, category marketing and partnerships for Dick’s. “We believe in the power of sports to change lives and know that running the Boston Marathon can do just that.”

“At the core of the BAA’s mission and vision is promoting healthy lifestyles through sport, especially running,” said Jack Fleming, the organization’s president and chief executive officer. “In partnering with Dick’s Sporting Goods, we look forward to bringing to life that mission and vision to even more people, especially along the Boston Marathon finish stretch at the Dick’s House of Sport Boston, which can be truly inspirational to so many throughout the year.”

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Dick’s will also serve as the retail sponsor for the BAA Half Marathon, 10K and 5K and the companies will work to develop community engagement initiatives year-round.