Inside Diddy’s Star-Studded 50th Birthday Party

Leave it to Diddy to turn his 50th birthday party into one of the most star-studded events of the year.

The rapper brought together a host of his celebrity friends for the Saturday night festivities at his Beverly Hills mansion, including the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cardi B, among others.

The party also included a surprise performance by Mary J. Blige, who sang “Happy Birthday” to the rapper.

Diddy, who turned 50 on Nov. 4, reportedly delayed hosting his birthday party to honor his late former girlfriend, Kim Porter, whose birthday was on Sunday. He shared a tribute to Porter on his Instagram, posting a compilation of old videos with the late model.

The star-studded birthday party was well-documented by celebrity attendees, like Swizz Beats, who shared videos of Diddy on the dance floor and Snoop Dogg, who documented his own illicit activities at the party, and by photographer Carlos “Kaito” Araujo, who took exclusive portraits of guests for Vanity Fair.

Scroll on to see more celebrity Instagram posts from inside Diddy’s 50th birthday party.

