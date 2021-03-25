PAYING RESPECT: As the soccer world still mourns the loss of Argentinian player Diego Armando Maradona, who died last November, Italian sportswear label Kappa is paying homage to the late soccer champion’s legacy by releasing a limited-edition jersey in the U.S.

Kappa, which is part of the BasicNet portfolio of brands, has teamed up with the S.C.C. Napoli soccer team to make the Kappa Kombat PRO jersey available for purchase in the U.S. in a limited quantity of about 200 pieces.

The brand is among the main sponsors of the soccer team and first introduced the jersey back in November when the S.C.C. Napoli’s team sported the item during a Series A match against Rome-based team AS Roma, a few days after the death of Maradona.

The Argentina-born champion played for the Naples-based team for seven years between 1984 and 1991 and was considered pivotal in spearheading the team’s success during that period.

Crafted from a stretch fabric, the jersey is a slightly different rendition compared to the traditional all-blue kit the S.S.C Napoli team usually dons. It features a light blue striping inspired by the Argentina’s kit worn by Maradona at the 1986 World Cup, which the country won for the second time.

Retailing at $140, the jersey is available on Kappa’s U.S. e-shop starting March 25.