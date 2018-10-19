FEDEZ VS. HATERS: Diesel has tapped Italian rapper Fedez, the husband of Chiara Ferragni, to design a capsule collection, which is the next chapter of the Haute Couture project.

Launched in September, the project styles the name as Haute Couture with the “u” crossed out to read Hate Couture and was supported by a fall campaign conceived as a statement against today’s trolling culture. Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Bella Thorne, Bria Vinaite, Tommy Dorfman, Miles Heizer, Yovanna Ventura, Barbie Ferreira, Yoo Ah-In e Jonathan Bellini, who are the protagonists of the images, also developed their own capsule collections with Diesel.

Fedez will unveil his special capsule on Saturday night at the Diesel flagship on Milan’s Piazza San Babila. During the event, Diesel will also showcase its Haute Couture Customization Lab. Available every weekend until Nov. 6 at the Diesel stores in Milan and Rome, this is a service enabling customers to put their signature touch on a range of pieces, writing the negative messages they receive every day on hoodies, T-shirts, denim and leather jackets, nylon bombers and jeans.

Minaj made a special appearance at the Diesel flagship during Milan Fashion Week last month to present her Haute Couture capsule.