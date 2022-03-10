Glenn Marten’s Fall 2022 Diesel Pieces to Be Sold as NFTs

NFT GALORE: Diesel’s aim at the metaverse is becoming more serious.

After launching a new sneaker style called the Prototype, which was released as an NFT designed by digital fashion house The Fabricant and marketed via start-up platform and NFT marketplace neuno.io, the star brand of the OTB group founded by entrepreneur Renzo Rosso is launching D:Verse, a platform dedicated to Diesel and NFT enthusiasts.

It will offer limited-run NFT editions of runway pieces to be purchased along with actual fashion starting with items fresh off the fall 2022 catwalk, which marked the first physical show since Glenn Martens took over the creative helm of the brand.

Additionally, D:verse was conceived as a community-driven space allowing owners of Diesel NFTs to mingle and engage with one another via a dedicated channel on Discord, the gamers-minded instant messaging platform. Members of the D:verse community will also be granted access to discounted NFT pre-sales, raffles, airdrops and metaverse wearables, as well as previews of the brand’s upcoming projects.

A Diesel NFT based on fall 2022 designs by Glenn Martens Courtesy of Diesel

The kickoff NFT offering includes a faux fur and puffer jacket, a sneaker style and a leather bracelet. The sneaker style, a new NFT of the Prototype design, will be issued in a colorway selected by Diesel’s community of NFT owners through a voting system.

Marking the initiative, Diesel is auctioning the faux fur jacket, made of shredded denim, as a one-of-a-kind collectible NFT on Saturday on digital auction house Rarible.

A Diesel NFT based on fall 2022 designs by Glenn Martens. Courtesy of Diesel

Available in a limited run until they sell out, all the NFTs can be purchased via regular money or cryptocurrencies on the dedicated Diesel NFT online store. The general sale starting on Saturday will run for 55 hours, but early subscribers to the D:verse platform will be offered a presale window.

Several brands are tapping into the NFT world and building their own metaverse-friendly fashion. Last week, John Richmond revealed it will drop NFT versions of its collection to be presented during Milan Fashion Week in September, while Plein Sport relaunched as a metaverse-native brand offering a first drop of sneakers that come in NFT iterations, too. Nigo’s first limited-edition capsule for Kenzo also had an NFT counterpart.

SEE ALSO:

Plein Sport’s Relaunch Starts From the Metaverse

Neil Barrett Recruits Darth Vader, Ancient Sculptures for First NFT Launch

EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Drops First Limited-edition Capsule by Nigo Alongside NFTs