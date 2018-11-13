THOUGHTS GIFTING: When it comes to gifting, everyone knows it’s the thought that counts — Diesel included.

The company launched an initiative that will see buyers of any item from the label’s men’s, women’s and kids’ wear collections receive a glass bubble container embellished with the “A Thought” lettering to gift.

To promote the tongue-in-cheek project, Diesel released a holiday video campaign, comprising a series of ironic short clips mocking awkward gifting situations, including a grandmother carefully unwrapping a bong and a boyfriend handing his girlfriend a portrait made of pasta.

In each video, the receiver’s surprised reaction ends up with the realization that it’s the thought that counts. “If it’s a thought that counts, then gift a thought,” reads the campaign’s claim.