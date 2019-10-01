ALREADY REMADE: As part of a project with Diesel Red Tag, Yuta Hosokawa of Japan-based upcycling label Readymade showed six pieces of intricately crafted denim garments.

Launched in 2018, Diesel Red Tag Project is geared to Diesel’s most fashion-conscious consumers and has elevated the brand through distribution in high-end retailers like Dover Street Market.

“We want to show them the DNA, the coolness of the brand,” said Diesel founder Renzo Rosso, who was on hand to view the pieces in a Paris showroom.

The collaboration follows previous projects with A-Cold-Wall, Shayne Oliver of Hood By Air, Glenn Martens of Y/Project and Gosha Rubchinskiy of GR-Uniforma.

“Diesel is a lifestyle brand, that originally the DNA is very much denim,” added Rosso, stressing the upcycling aspect of the latest collaboration.

“People are talking about how to be more sustainable,” he said, noting the brand saves excess stock to be reused.

Hosokawa, who doesn’t normally work with denim, reworked the fabric in inventive ways, using pieces of a back pocket to make the front pockets on a jacket, for example, and carefully arranged the contrasts of more or less faded fabrics.

He was out to show that fashion can protect the environment, as well as convey his label’s antiwar message, and found in Diesel a larger audience for his message, he explained through an interpreter.

“The jacket is made 100 percent from trousers,” he said with a smile. Working with denim was a challenge, he added.

The six-piece, unisex collection included jean jackets and jeans — one more masculine with a wider leg, the other tapered for a more feminine look — as well as a baseball cap and duffel bag.

The collection of six garments and accessories, which will be limited to 250 pieces, will be sold in January in a select number of Diesel stores in Japan as well as through retailers selected by Tomorrow, a partner of the label.