Fashion Sex Toys, Anyone? Diesel Is Launching Two With Lelo

SEX SELLS: With its latest partnership, Diesel’s tag line “for successful living” is getting a tongue-in-cheek makeover.

The fashion brand has teamed up with Lelo, a leading Stockholm-based company selling sex toys and other intimate lifestyle products, to develop a co-branded capsule of devices aimed at sexual wellness, marking the first time both brands have ventured in such a deal.

Two of Lelo’s bestselling products, the Sona Cruise and Tor 2 stimulators, underwent a Diesel makeover. They were covered in the signature flashy red hue and bear catchphrases including “Turn me on” and “All I need is a charge,” as well as the Italian fashion company’s logo in white.

Further nodding to Diesel’s irreverent take on communication, the brand created a new version of its tag line reading “For sex-ful living,” which is spelled out on the packaging.

“We at Lelo are pioneers and we are always happy to collaborate with like-minded brands, that is brands that inspire and empower people to express their style. For this reason, the collaboration with Diesel came naturally as we found a partner that matches our philosophy,” said Luka Matutinović, chief marketing officer of the Swedish brand. “Our partnership with Diesel is crucial as it showcases a union between fashion and sex-tech and highlights how sexual wellness is seamlessly incorporated in our daily life. Just like a pair of jeans.”

The collection debuting Wednesday will be available on Lelo’s website, as well as in select Diesel flagship stores and online at the fashion brand’s e-commerce. The devices retail at $120 and $150, respectively.

The Diesel x Lelo collection of sexual wellness devices. Courtesy of Lelo

Although this partnership marks Diesel’s most explicit stance on sexual wellness so far, the brand has already toyed with the subject and made sexual suggestion and innuendo a defining characteristics of its ad campaigns.

For instance, its spring 2021 ad campaign shone a light on the harsh reality of couples forced to stay apart during lockdowns and the joy of getting back together, which included sensual images of eight couples lensed by Cheryl Dunn.

SEE ALSO:

Glenn Marten’s Fall 2022 Diesel Pieces to Be Sold as NFTs

Eraldo Poletto Named CEO of Diesel North America