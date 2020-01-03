LONDON — Pronounce is the latest fashion label to work with Renzo Rosso’s Diesel on a capsule collection. Some pieces from the collection will debut with Pronounce’s fall 2020 fashion show in London, and a show featuring the full lineup will take place during Shanghai Fashion Week in late March.

The capsule will be available in China and in Diesel’s selected global retail network.

The collaboration was developed based on the 40-year-old Diesel’s archive in Breganze, Italy, and founders of the Pronounce brand Yushan Li and Jun Zhou traveled there repeatedly for research in 2019.

They found their journey going through the archive similar to watching a river flow in time. “What inspired us hugely was Diesel’s path from beginning to now, where every single step matters — we were inspired by those ‘watermarks’ in the creative process,” explained Zhou.

Li added that they were greatly inspired by the innovative cutting and textile development they saw in the archive and applied them to new designs. One of the key items in the capsule is a hand-painted raincoat with special patterns sourced from the archive. Techniques involved with water, such as tie-dye and water drop dye, are also a signature for the capsule.

Rosso, founder of OTB, Diesel’s parent company said: “I am impressed to see the pieces and details Yushan and Jun chose from our archives, and how they interpreted them in a most modern way. Some of them are prototypes that never went into production because they were too disruptive at the time.”

Founded in 2016, Pronounce operates between Milan and Shanghai and were the guest designers at Pitti Uomo in June. The brand has 50 stockists worldwide, including Lane Crawford in the Greater China region, Browns in London and L’Éclaireur in Paris.

Pronounce is the second Chinese designer brand to work with Diesel on China amplification. Diesel had previously worked with artists such as Zhou Xiangyu, Chris Lee and William Chan on special collections.