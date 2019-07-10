JOINING THE HEIST: Let the binge-watching – and purchasing – begin. Diesel has revealed a partnership with hit Netflix series “La Casa de Papel,” also known as “Money Heist.”

Created by Álex Pina in 2017, the Spanish show revolves around a long-prepared, multi-day assault on the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid conceived by a criminal mastermind and executed by eight thieves whose identities are undisclosed. Over the arc of just two seasons, the series gained worldwide popularity, with some of its signature elements becoming part of the pop culture, including the red uniforms; the Salvador Dalí-inspired masks worn by the protagonists during the heist; and the Italian anti-fascist song “Bella ciao” played multiple times in emblematic scenes as a metaphor of resistance and freedom.

For the third season of the show, which will be released on July 19, Diesel’s design team created the red hooded jumpsuits worn by the key characters. As part of the collaboration, the brand will also offer a limited number of jumpsuits worn on set to aficionados of the show and consumers through an online contest.

In addition, Diesel will release a limited edition capsule collection dedicated to the series. Offered in a color palette mixing black, white and red tones, the 14-item line features bold graphics displaying the characters’ names and masks. The key piece is a Diesel archival, reversible jacket with utilitarian detailing that has been updated with prints from the show, but the range also includes T-shirts, hoodies and caps.

The collection will be available at select Diesel stores worldwide and e-commerce on July 19, but subscribers to Diesel loyalty program D:Code will be given access to a members-only exclusive pre-sale. Prices will range from 40 euros for the T-shirt to 230 euros for the jacket.

The cast of “La Casa de Papel” includes actors Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso and Alba Flores. The series scooped the prized for Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards last year.