MINAJ FOR DIESEL: After taking New York, Nicki Minaj is gearing up for Milan Fashion Week, courtesy of Diesel. The Italian brand sent out a save-the-date invitation on Monday for the presentation of a capsule collection designed by the artist, who is expected to attend the event at the label’s flagship on Sept, 19, the first day of the shows in Milan.

“The Queen is coming,” states the invitation, on a black-and-white background that says “Diesel Is Dead.” As reported, Diesel founder Renzo Rosso teased his fall “Hate Couture” advertising campaign in Paris in July, saying “Diesel’s Ha u te Couture will be a bold message toward haters worldwide — and an invitation for everyone to step up, face and own the negative messages we receive every day.” The campaign is a statement against today’s trolling culture, explained Rosso at the time.

Diesel is sure to score some buzz with Minaj, who has been a hot topic during New York Fashion Week. As reported, according to social media analytics firm Talkwalker, the rapper has been the most talked about celebrity on social media, by a large margin — she clocks in at more than 66,000 mentions, while Michael Kors follows behind at over 7,000. Ralph Lauren at more than 6,000, and Tom Ford at nearly 5,000. While Minaj made the NYFW rounds, sitting front row at shows such as Opening Ceremony and Monse and attending parties for the Daily Front Row awards and IMG’s fashion week kickoff party, she really has Harper’s Bazaar Icons party to thank for the uptick. Her much buzzed-about altercation with Cardi B at the Plaza Hotel garnered more than 400,000 engagements on social media.