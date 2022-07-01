×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giambattista Valli Reflects on a Decade in Haute Couture

Fashion

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Fashion

Botter Wins 2022 ANDAM Fashion Award

Kate Moss Named Diet Coke Creative Director

As the sugar-free carbonated soft drink celebrates its 40th anniversary, it also forms an official partnership with the London Fashion Week.

Kate Moss is now the creative
Kate Moss is now the creative director of Diet Coke, as it celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Courtesy of Diet Coke

Kate Moss, the poster child for the skinny model trend in the early Aughts which was strongly associated with models drinking this sugar-free beverage backstage and off-duty, has been named creative director of Diet Coke.

The role has been vacant for a decade. It was previously held by Marc Jacobs, a close friend of Moss’, when the sugar-free carbonated soft drink celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2013.

Ten years later, the fashion icon turned businesswoman will lead the 40th anniversary celebration by appearing in the new Diet Coke “Love What You Love” campaign that spotlights individuals who embrace a positive attitude to life.

The 48-year-old model carries a can of Diet Coke with red gloves next to her lips painted in the same color as the drink’s logo.

“I am thrilled to join the Diet Coke family,” said Moss. “I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion. The ‘Love What You Love’ campaign connected with me instantly as I am a firm believer that with confidence and passion, you can achieve your wildest dreams.”

Michael Willeke, integrated experience director of Europe at the Coca-Cola Company, said as this year marks the drink’s 40th birthday, it is “kick-starting with an official London Fashion Week partnership and brand experience, which gave fans the chance to reclaim their break.”

“This summer, we will continue to showcase the positive attitude of Diet Coke drinkers, and with Kate at the helm, inspire everyone to adopt a ‘Love What You Love’ attitude,” he added.

Previous fashion collaborators with Diet Coke include Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jonathan Anderson, Matthew Williamson, and Roberto Cavalli.

Related:

Karl Lagerfeld to Design a New Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Taps Jean Paul Gaultier

Marc Jacobs Named Diet Coke Creative Director

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Diet Coke Welcomes Kate Moss as

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad