Kate Moss Named Diet Coke Creative Director

Kate Moss, the poster child for the skinny model trend in the early Aughts which was strongly associated with models drinking this sugar-free beverage backstage and off-duty, has been named creative director of Diet Coke.

The role has been vacant for a decade. It was previously held by Marc Jacobs, a close friend of Moss’, when the sugar-free carbonated soft drink celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2013.

Ten years later, the fashion icon turned businesswoman will lead the 40th anniversary celebration by appearing in the new Diet Coke “Love What You Love” campaign that spotlights individuals who embrace a positive attitude to life.

The 48-year-old model carries a can of Diet Coke with red gloves next to her lips painted in the same color as the drink’s logo.

“I am thrilled to join the Diet Coke family,” said Moss. “I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion. The ‘Love What You Love’ campaign connected with me instantly as I am a firm believer that with confidence and passion, you can achieve your wildest dreams.”

Michael Willeke, integrated experience director of Europe at the Coca-Cola Company, said as this year marks the drink’s 40th birthday, it is “kick-starting with an official London Fashion Week partnership and brand experience, which gave fans the chance to reclaim their break.”

“This summer, we will continue to showcase the positive attitude of Diet Coke drinkers, and with Kate at the helm, inspire everyone to adopt a ‘Love What You Love’ attitude,” he added.

Previous fashion collaborators with Diet Coke include Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jonathan Anderson, Matthew Williamson, and Roberto Cavalli.

