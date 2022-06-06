×
Diet Starts Monday Launches Exclusively at Nordstrom

The streetwear brand released the first drop of its latest collection at 10 Nordstrom stores and nordstrom.com.

Diet Starts Monday
Diet Starts Monday launches exclusively at Nordstrom stores and nordstrom.com. BRIAN TAMPOL

Diet Starts Monday has landed at Nordstrom.

The streetwear brand this month launched its collection exclusively at 10 Nordstrom stores in Los Angeles, New York City, Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle and the Nordstrom website. The new offering ranges in price from $62 to $280 for graphic T-shirts, knit, mesh and athletic shorts, sweatshirts and hoodies and a satin jacket, among other styles. This marks the first drop of the collection and it will be followed by additional styles in July.

“This collection being exclusive to Nordstrom is huge for us, given their range alone,” said Diet Starts Monday cofounder Davin Gentry. “Our product sits alongside some of the top brands in the world. There’s also this new surge of energy within Nordstrom that feels very on-brand with Diet. We’ve always referred to ourselves as a laboratory, we design collections that don’t force us to be one thing and give us the freedom to experiment with any product or idea that interests us. We want our pieces to reflect Diet’s evolving identity and also be functional, comfortable, and multiuse.”

Diet Starts Monday
Diet Starts Monday at Nordstrom. BRIAN TAMPOL

The first drop at Nordstrom follows the brand’s sneaker launch with Saucony in May and precedes its upcoming performance wear offering and collaborations with Under Armour and Puma.

This also expands the brand’s presence at retail since it closed its Washington, D.C., store in 2018 to focus on pop-up shops with retailers such as Fred Segal and Patron of the New, among others.

