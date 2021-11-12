Diff Charitable Eyewear Releases ‘Harry Potter’ Collection

Diff Charitable Eyewear is teaming with Warner Bros. Consumer Products for its latest collaboration.

The eyewear brand is releasing a “Harry Potter” collection on Friday, which takes inspiration from the iconic franchise. The collection includes five eyewear styles, four inspired by Hogwarts houses and one inspired by the titular character. The styles come in sunglasses and blue light glasses.

“The magical capsule collection will make you feel like you just stepped off the Hogwarts Express and into the wizarding world,” reads a statement from the brand.

Each eyewear style is designed with subtle nods to the “Harry Potter” franchise, such as the Hogwarts house name and crest etched onto the frames.

A style from the Harry Potter x Diff eyewear collection. Courtesy

The Gryffindor style, for example, is designed in a brown tortoise shell frame and features arms designed to resemble a wand. The Harry Potter-inspired style gives a nod to the character’s own round glasses. The style is designed with a thin black frame and features a subtle lightning bolt design, paying homage to the character’s famous scar.

“We’re so excited to release this collaboration, based on one of the most iconic book and film series of all time,” said Diff founder Zach Gordan in a statement. “We made sure to add hidden gems from the movies into each of the frames, like Luna Lovegood’s wand and the Hufflepuff house crest. I think our customers along with ‘Harry Potter’ fans will be delighted by the amount of intricate detail that’s in this collection.”

The glasses are all packaged in custom “Harry Potter”-themed glasses boxes and include themed cleaning cloths.

The collaboration is one of many that Diff Charitable Eyewear has embarked on with film series. The brand in the past has done collaborations with Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame” films and the “Star Wars” series.

The Harry Potter x Diff eyewear collection is available on the brand’s website and ranges in price from $98 to $139.

A style from the Harry Potter x Diff eyewear collection. Courtesy

