Digital Art Month Kicks Off in October in New York City

Digital Art Month, which showcases interactive and sculptural site-specific augmented reality effects, will take place in New York in October.

The festival matches historic New York City neighborhoods with the creativity of AR artists. There will be 18 artists participating overall and most of the artwork is for sale.

This edition of the festival is curated by Elena Zavelev and Andrea Steuer of CADAF; Jess Conatser of Studio As We Are; Valentine Uhovski of Volster Culture; Krista Kim of SuperWorld; Raina Mehler of Superblue, and Portion.

Digital Art Month NYC 2021 is hosted in collaboration with Portion, an auction house for rare, high-end NFT art, music, and collectibles; Infinite Objects, which offers limited-edition video print collections, and Voice, an NFT platform.

On Fifth Avenue, for example, two augmented reality artworks will be available via banners on flagpoles Oct. 7, located across from 663 Fifth Avenue and 697 Fifth Avenue. They are Dress n.1 by Alexey Severin and Plurifomr – Metalized Ocean by The Fabricant. Both are for sale at portion.io. Throughout the various neighborhoods, artwork will be available via QR codes on large vinyls and the screens.

Dress n.1 by Alexey Severin. courtesy shot.

Jerome Barth, president of the Fifth Avenue Association, said, “Our focus throughout the year is on creating quality activations and experiential moments along Fifth Avenue, and Digital Art Month is exactly that. We’re excited to bring back this fun and interactive exploration of futuristic methodology that everyone with a smartphone walking along Fifth Avenue can participate in.”

There will be self-guided tours accessible via an interactive map on digitalartmonth.com. Throughout the month, cultural programming will highlight informative discussions on crypto and digital art featuring the voices of industry professionals and artists.

In addition, artists will be invited to participate in Infinite Objects’ exclusive NFT Artist Registry, giving them the ability to bring their augmented reality work into the real world.

“DAM’s power lies in its ability to be one for the most inclusive experiences in the digital art space,” said Joseph Saavedra, founder and chief executive officer of Infinite Objects. “The incredibly thoughtful way in which each artist’s AR has been incorporated into cities around the world, and the way the people at those cities have been able to interact with the art, finally makes this type of work accessible and understandable. These activations bring attention to the arts and enhance the experience of the art itself, and reflect the same mission we have at Infinite Objects. The more we find ways of bringing art into people’s life, especially digital art, the more we’ll be able to innovate and support new waves of creativity.”