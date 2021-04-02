Digital Brand Architects, which was acquired by United Talent Agency in 2019, has added more social media personalities to the roster.

Coco Bassey, Sandra Morgan Downie of Sandra Morgan Living and couple Sebastián Gómez and Esperanza Hernández of TwoTrends, all people of color, have been signed to the Los Angeles-based management firm, representing the lifestyle bloggers and content creators in all areas.

Founded by chief executive officer Raina Penchansky in 2010, DBA has had a digital-first strategy since its inception, taking on clients with a social media following. The management company, which has been co-owned by The Azoff Company since 2013, represents over 140 creators, many of them known influencers who produce online content in fashion, beauty, food and travel. Familiar names like Aimee Song, Camila Coelho, Chriselle Lim, Brittany Xavier, Manny Mua and Katherine Schwarzenegger are signed to the firm. And since being acquired by UTA, the likes of Blair Imani, Militza Yovanka and Heather Rae Young have joined the team.

DBA also helps clients build and negotiate licensing deals as part of its Digital Brand Products division, selling goods at retailers that include Nordstrom, Anthropologie and Neiman Marcus. In the last year, the company has worked with influencers Patrick Starrr, Whitney Port, Riley Hubatka, Amelie Zilber, as well as stylist Brad Goreski and model Hunter McGrady.

Though representing a diverse group of clients, DBA faced backlash last summer for its lack of diversity within the company, according to former Black employees.

“Our team is taking a deeper look at how we prioritize diversity and are making immediate changes,” the firm said in an Instagram caption at the time, addressing the matter.