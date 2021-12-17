EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé As Ambassador

PITCH PERFECT: Dior has named French professional soccer player Kylian Mbappé as its new global ambassador.

The soccer star will represent the French house’s men’s fashion, designed by men’s creative director Kim Jones, and its male fragrance Sauvage.

Mbappé’s appointment comes after Dior kicked off a two-season collaboration with the Paris Saint-Germain club, where he is the star striker, that saw Jones design the team’s official wardrobe.

The sportsman himself is no stranger to the house, spotted in Dior’s Kaws Bees sweatshirts and denim pieces over the years and favoring its tuxedos for his appearances at the annual Ballon d’Or award ceremony.

He is also a keen sneaker collector and received a pair of the highly coveted and sold-out Air Jordan I High OG Dior as a birthday present from Dior’s artistic director in 2020.

Considered one of the best players in the world, the 22-year-old trained at France’s national soccer excellence center of Clairefontaine and made his professional debut in 2015 with Monaco’s soccer club before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

In the space of six years, he has acquired a number of accolades for his skills, including Fifa’s “Best Young Player,” France’s Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year; the Golden Boy award, the most prestigious individual trophy in Europe to a young footballer aged under the age of 21, and the Kopa trophy for best under-21 player worldwide. He was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year twice and finished as the French league’s top scorer for three consecutive seasons.

After making his 2017 debut in the French national team, he also became the second teenager — after soccer legend Pelé — to score in a final, contributing to France’s second title at the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

Last November, he further made sporting history by ensuring France’s ticket to the 2022 World Cup by scoring a quartet of goals during a qualifying match — a first since 1958. He also became the youngest player to ever score 100 goals for a single team in the top French league.

Off the pitch, Mbappé is involved in a number of charity initiatives, sponsoring the “Premiers de Cordée” association, which provides sporting initiatives for hospitalized children and founding “Inspired by KM,” an association which aiming to inspire children to reach their goals. It supports 98 children from all social backgrounds until they enter the workforce.

Mbappé is the latest to sign with Dior as brand ambassador, joining the likes of Pierre Casiraghi, Anna-Taylor Joy, Yara Shahidi, Nina Dobrev, Blackpink’s Jisoo and Iris Law.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

Blackpink Member Jisoo Is Dior’s New Fashion and Beauty Ambassador

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Names Pierre Casiraghi as Men’s Wear Ambassador

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Debicki Named Face of Dior Jewelry