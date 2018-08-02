It’s a well-known fact that Christian Dior was a very superstitious man. The designer, who suffered from anxiety, was known to carry at all times a small cluster of talismans in his pocket: a lucky four-leaf clover, piece of wood, gold coin, star and two hearts. Those symbols inspired Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior Amour collection, which will be sold exclusively at Holt Renfrew in Vancouver and a dedicated pop-up shop at Holt’s store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, from Aug. 4 to Aug. 20.

In addition to the Canadian retailer, Dior Amour will be available on Aug. 4 in China, in time for the Chinese equivalent of Valentine’s Day, the Qixi Festival, which is celebrated on Aug. 17.

The operative color at the dedicated spaces at the two Holt Renfrew locations is a deep, ripe red for fixtures, walls and furniture. Lest anyone forget what the theme is, framed hearts complete the decor.

Ready-to-wear, priced from $970, includes knit sweaters with heart symbols and others inscribed with J’aDior Amour; red Swiss dot skirts; and bomber jackets decorated with patches, such as a heart with the message “Open Your Heart” inside. Shoes, starting at $1,150, include high-heeled black sandals with a fringed heart on the front and sneakers covered with multi-colored embroidered hearts; jewelry, with an opening price of $390, features red lacquered heart-shaped necklaces in the form of locks that are topped with a gold star. The same design appears in bracelets and rings. Lady Dior handbags, starting at $3,400, can be embellished with patches such as multicolored hearts with a handmade DIY look to personalize the My Lady Dior bag.

This isn’t the first time Chiuri’s dipped into Dior’s legacy and the designer’s penchant for mysticism. For Dior’s 70th anniversary last year, Chiuri designed a limited-edition navy silk scarf for Galeries Lafayette that featured a celestial map of star signs and mini Lady Dior handbag embroidered with stars and the message, “I Feel Blue.”