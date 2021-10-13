×
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Names Pierre Casiraghi as Men’s Wear Ambassador

The 34-year-old businessman and accomplished sailor joins his wife, Italian journalist Beatrice Borromeo, as a representative of the French fashion house.

Dior men's ambassador Pierre Casiraghi.
Dior men's ambassador Pierre Casiraghi. Brett Lloyd/Courtesy of Dior

IT TAKES TWO: Monaco’s Casiraghi family has a new fashion star: Pierre Casiraghi, the younger brother of Charlotte Casiraghi, has been named an ambassador for Dior men’s wear.

The 34-year-old businessman and accomplished sailor joins his wife, Italian journalist Beatrice Borromeo, as a representative of the French fashion house. Borromeo was appointed as Dior ambassador in February, and the couple attended the Dior women’s cruise show in Athens in June.

“The Monegasque businessman embodies a new facet of the Dior tailoring legacy constantly reinvented by Kim Jones, synonymous with timeless modernity,” the house said in a statement on Wednesday.

Casiraghi is the son of Princess Caroline of Hanover and Stefano Casiraghi, an Italian businessman who died in a powerboat accident when his son was just three years old. He is the majority shareholder of the construction company Engeco, founded by his father.

He is also the vice president of the Yacht Club of Monaco and in 2016 founded Team Malizia, participating in numerous regattas around the world. As president of the Sail for a Cause yacht race, Casiraghi helps to raise funds for children with serious illnesses in underprivileged countries to undergo surgery in Monaco.

Dior men's ambassador Pierre Casiraghi.
Dior men’s ambassador Pierre Casiraghi. Brett Lloyd/Courtesy of Dior

Casiraghi previously appeared in a 2013 campaign for Berluti, which like Dior is owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. His sister Charlotte was named a Chanel brand ambassador last December, and previously featured in campaigns for Saint Laurent, Gucci and Swiss watch brand Montblanc. Meanwhile, his wife Beatrice is also the face of Italian jeweler Buccellati.

Casiraghi, who is the grandson of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace of Monaco, will be the face of Dior’s tailoring offering, which is being updated and refreshed. Among the new proportions are higher waists and wider lapels and shirt collars, the brand said.

The classic Dior men’s single-breasted suit now comes with a lining bearing the CD monogram in jacquard, while the Tailleur Oblique, introduced in summer 2019, features more streamlined trousers. Fabric offerings have been expanded, with the introduction of houndstooth, Prince of Wales and chiné check.

Dior’s links to Monaco date back to 1956, when then-actress Grace Kelly wore a white satin Dior gown at a ball celebrating her engagement to Prince Rainier. As Princess Grace of Monaco, she would go on to wear Dior on countless occasions.

