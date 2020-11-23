Dior has opened a pop-up in New York’s SoHo to showcase men’s artistic director Kim Jones’ inaugural ski capsule.

The shop at 109 Greene Street is one in a series of exclusive pop-up boutiques and pop-ins that the luxury brand has opened around the world for the collection designed by Jones. Others are in Osaka, Plaza 66 in Shanghai, and three locations in Tokyo: Ginza, Shinsaibashi and Omotesando.

The New York shop features a floor-to-ceiling installation of LED mesh screens that project illuminated patterns in the colors of the collection — green, purple and yellow — shades inspired by the Northern lights.

The ready-to-wear collection, designed in collaboration with Japanese ski brand Descente, is displayed on brushed metal shelves and transparent rails with chrome details. Key pieces include insulated, waterproof jackets, including a version with removable sleeves, as well as a windbreaker. Pants specially designed for snowboarding and skiing are streamlined and comfortable with a lining that sports the brand’s logo.

That same logo on the back wall of the shop is intended to draw attention to snowboards and skis created in partnership with the Swiss brand AK SKI and helmets and goggles co-created with POC. Gloves, a scarf and headbands designed by Dior are also on offer.

The shop will be open through Jan. 3.