Now that Paris Fashion Week has wrapped up, the media results are in. According to Launchmetrics, which crunched the numbers for this year’s Paris Fashion Week, total Media Impact Value of PFW was $129 million, and the total engagement was 42.2 million.

As for the brand rankings by total MIV, Dior came in first place, followed by Chanel, Off-White, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Chloé, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy and Stella McCartney.

MIV measures the impact of relevant media placements on all channels (online, social, print) inclusive of paid, owned, earned mediums. Instagram social media is based on business account monitoring only. Data was monitored between Feb. 25 and March 5 for online and social media data. Instagram social media is based on business account monitoring only.

The top brand account for owned media was Dior, with an MIV of $7.1 million and an engagement of 4.2 million. Dior had 78 posts.

Dior’s total MIV was $17.4 million, with an engagement of 6.6 million and number of articles and social media posts of 10,700.

Chanel’s total MIV for PFW was $11.2 million, and engagement was 3.8 million. The number of posts were 26,100.

The MIV of articles mentioning Karl Lagerfeld, who died Feb. 19, was $5.3 million — with an engagement of 474,500, and 10,000 posts.

The top post was Jessica Jung for Hermès, which had an MIV of $407,000 and an engagement of 347,000 likes. That post showed a photo of Jung with the comment: “Gorgeous show.”

The top influencer account during PFW was Chiara Ferragni, with an MIV of $716,000 and an engagement of 583,000 with only two posts.

The top social #ad or #sponsored post went to Valentina Ferragni. It said: “Neutral tones for my look during PFW with a touch of glamour for my lips with the new @labello_itCrayon HOT PINK.” The post had an MIV of $105,000 and an engagement of 69,000.

The number of times #PFW was mentioned on Instagram had an MIV of $33.2 million and an engagement of 15 million for 5,641 posts. The number of times #PFW was mentioned on Twitter had an MIV of $3.6 million and an engagement of 740,300 for 87,800 posts.