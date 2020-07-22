Dior’s 2021 cruise fashion show will take place in Puglia, Italy, today.

The brand wrote on Instagram that the Maria Grazia Chiuri’s newest clothes are inspired by the area, calling it “the magical region in which she has family roots.”

The live show will be viewable in the video player below at 2:45 p.m EST.

Dior also took time to note safety measures for the presentation amid the global coronavirus crisis.

“The collection and the show have both been produced following strict enforcement of social-distancing and hygiene guidelines,” it explained. “Every precaution has been taken to minimize any potential risk posed to the community.”

