EXCLUSIVE: Dior Showcases Sneakers in Cruise Campaign at Greek Temple

GODDESS KICKS: Seventy years after Christian Dior’s haute couture collection was photographed in front of the Acropolis, the brand has shot its cruise campaign in front of another ancient Greek temple — only this time, some of the models are wearing sneakers.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of women’s wear at Dior, tapped Julia Hetta to photograph the ads at the Temple of Zeus on the ancient Greek archaeological site of Nemea.

Models Selena Forrest, Maryel Uchida and Chai Maximus appear in sepia-colored images with blurry details wearing the 2022 cruise collection unveiled at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens in June, which paired goddess gowns with the brand’s futuristic new Dior Vibe sneakers and gym bags.

The Dior cruise 2022 campaign. Julia Hetta/Courtesy of Dior/Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sports - ODAP - Temple of Zeus, Nemea

The campaign was art directed by Fabien Baron, and styled by Elin Svahn. Peter Philips did the makeup, and Guido Palau the hair.

Since taking over as artistic director of women’s collections at Dior in 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri has made it a rule to work with female photographers. The resulting images were sampled in “Her Dior: Maria Grazia Chiuri’s New Voice,” a book published by Rizzoli New York earlier this year.

SEE ALSO:

New Dior Book Celebrates the Female Gaze

Dior’s Spring Ads Are as Lush as Caravaggio Paintings

Dior Taps Elizaveta Porodina For Fairytale-Themed Campaign