“They’re my girlfriends,” said Kat Graham Tuesday evening, speaking of the women behind Dior: Maria Grazia Chiuri and her female staffers.

Graham was an unusually supportive fangirl, who is in town for the two nights of events for the Dior x Guggenheim Gala. Tuesday she joined Eiza González, Gala González, Sophia Lillis, Ella Hunt, Lainy Hedaya, Rosa Salazar, Alexandra Richards and more for an after-hours party at Bergdorf Goodman, toasting the Dior and BG partnership for the cruise 2020 collection.

“It’s really one of the most incredible female empowerment companies,” Graham continued of Dior. “They’ve really inspired me, Maria and all the girls that work at Dior, because it is so much about empowerment and about highlighting so many different women, specifically artisans from specific communities.”

She enthusiastically described the 2020 cruise collection as “so important to me and dear to my heart.” For the night, she was dressed in an archival Gianfranco Férre design from the Nineties.

“I’ve been wearing Dior to Vanity Fair [Oscars party] — it’s kind of like my tradition with myself, that was started way before they were even dressing me. I was just like ‘I am going to wear Dior,’” Graham continued.

“I’m really invested in their process, and women, we support each other. These are tough women, they know what they want. They’re like you can wear boots with their gowns and you can wear a bustier with a button down underneath it and ride horses in the wild. Anything a man can do a girl can do, if not better,” she said, before closing: “I’m a Dior girl.”