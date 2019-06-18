EVEN MORE DIOR: Dior is having trouble saying farewell to London — and vice-versa.

Not only has the Victoria & Albert Museum extended the run of the “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition to Sept. 1 from the original closing date of July 14, the brand is staging an encore at Harrods, with a pop-up set to run for the month of August.

This year’s pop-up will run from Aug. 3 to Aug. 31 and showcase Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection, with the decor reprising the colors and inspirations of the show. It will be done in variations of black with green, red or white checks, and is meant to nod to British culture and the ties the house of Dior has long cultivated with England.

A telephone booth and an English taxi cab will be decorated in similar motifs.

The pop-up will sell a selection of ready-to-wear, footwear and bags, including the Dior Book Tote. Available in leather, checks or the Dior Oblique jacquard, the tote will also come in a Union Jack motif, exclusive to Harrods.

Woven bracelets, D-Connect sneakers and the bob hat created by Stephen Jones have all been reinterpreted in new green versions. The TravelDior line has been done in Dior Oblique canvas, and there is also an ABCDior customization service at the pop-up.

Taxis and a double-decker bus wrapped in two-tone checks and decorated with the name Christian Dior will motor through the streets of London for the duration of the event.

Last summer, Dior marked the shop floor debut of creative director Chiuri’s collection with a pop-up that included a window display dedicated to the Dior Oblique logo canvas.