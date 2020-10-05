VIEWING FIGURES: Dior has tallied the online results of its spring women’s ready-to-wear show. Maria Grazia Chiuri’s physical display at Paris Fashion Week, which was gate-crashed by an Extinction Rebellion protester, drew 95 million live views, the house said.

The livestream was broadcast on 12 platforms worldwide, with TikTok garnering 27 million views. Dior joined the platform on July 1. Including organic posts, the video of the show was watched more than 115 million times, and the hashtag #DiorSS21 was used 360 million times on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo.

The figures suggested a spike in online interest versus the digital edition of the Paris haute couture and men’s shows in July.

At that time, Dior reported that it had garnered more than 100 million live views in the month as a whole, aggregating its digital couture and men’s presentations, its live cruise show and the inauguration of its exhibition in Shanghai. The cruise show in Lecce, Italy, drew 30 million live views.