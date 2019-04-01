J’ADIOR LA MER: Dior is expanding its beach collection with the opening of dedicated Dioriviera spaces from mid-May in 44 points of sale worldwide.

Eight stores will carry merchandise, including T-shirts and tote bags, bearing the name of the destination where they are sold. These branded products will be available in pop-ups in Porto Cervo, Forte dei Marmi, Mykonos and Ibiza, and Dior boutiques in Saint-Tropez, Marbella, Capri and Portofino.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director for women’s wear at Dior, has beefed up the capsule line with graphic pieces inspired by Toile de Jouy and Ballets Russes costumes. Accessories such as the Dior Book Tote, Walk’n’Dior sneakers and woven bracelets feature the name of founder Christian Dior.

The Porto Cervo, Forte dei Marmi and Mykonos pop-ups will run from mid-May to late September, while a new temporary space in Ibiza will be open from early June to September. A selection of products will go on sale online in Europe and the U.S. from May 11.

Dior introduced the beach collection at its pop-up store in Mykonos last year, joining the ranks of luxury brands courting customers in summer holiday destinations with in-season merchandise and convenient temporary locations.

Pietro Beccari, chairman and chief executive officer of Dior, noted at the time that although the brand has permanent stores in resort towns including Cannes and Portofino, pop-ups represent a compelling new addition to its retail arsenal.

“The pop-ups in summer locations are really beautiful, because they can make the brand visible under another light,” he said.