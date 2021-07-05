Dior is to unveil today its haute couture fall 2021 collection designed by artistic director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The show marks a return to the in-person runway event for couture since the house last paraded a couture collection physically in January 2020. Since the spread of the pandemic, Dior has staged its couture collections digitally, conscripting director Matteo Garrone for whimsical fashion films.

Held at Paris’ Musée Rodin as part of Paris Couture Week, the Dior show will take place on July 5 at 2.30 p.m. CET (or 8.30 a.m. EST).

As reported, Chiuri said the return to in-person shows had influenced her work on the house’s fall haute couture collection, which features a collaboration with artist Eva Jospin, who has designed a series of embroidered silk panels that will serve as the backdrop and setting for the display.

“I wanted to create a collection that is less narrative, more conceptual; able to be both a reflection and an investigation of something. I therefore focused on the materiality of textiles that becomes a form in its own right, and on the subversive language of embroidery,” Chiuri said in a statement.

Since taking over as artistic director of women’s collections at Dior in 2016, Chiuri has worked with artists as varied as Judy Chicago, Penny Slinger and Bianca Pucciarelli Menna on her show spaces.

Watch the show here at 2.30 p.m. CET/ 8.30 a.m. EST.

