Kim Jones is unveiling his men’s fall 2021 collection for Dior today.

The show will debut digitally as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 22, taking place at 2 p.m. CET (8 a.m. EST) with no audience, in compliance with instructions from Paris’ police authorities, which prohibited physical gatherings.

As reported, Jones, Dior’s artistic director of men’s collections, will reveal the fruit of his collaboration with painter Peter Doig, who lives and works between Trinidad and London, and is known for unsettling landscapes that blend reality, memories, images from film and photography and references to masterpieces of art.

Since taking over as artistic director of men’s collections at Dior, Jones has worked with artists as varied as Kaws, Daniel Arsham, Hajime Sorayama and Raymond Pettibon. His most recent collections featured works by Amoako Boafo and Kenny Scharf.

It was understood that Dior was among the brands on the official Paris Fashion Week schedule that initially hoped to stage physical fashion shows with small audiences, health conditions permitting. However, plans had to be revised as France remains in the grip of the coronavirus crisis, after a slow start to its national vaccination campaign.

