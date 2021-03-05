Dior women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri is getting ready to debut the design house’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

Chiuri will be presenting the Dior collection in a digital format on March 8. The design house was initially planning on showing its fall 2021 rtw collection on March 4, but moved the date late last month when the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced that Paris Fashion Week would be extending by one day to March 10 due to pandemic-related delays.

Dior’s previous spring 2021 rtw show was an eventful one, as the runway was crashed by protesters from the climate action group, Extinction Rebellion, who swarmed the runway with signs that read “We Are All Fashion Victims.” Some guests were under the impression that the protest was staged, as Chiuri has previously used her Dior runway shows to convey a message. However, that theory was later squashed by the climate action group taking responsibility for the protest.

Chiuri’s most recent designs debuted in the Dior spring 2021 couture collection, which she was inspired to create from a 15th-century tarot cards deck. One of the looks, a gold lamé dress with velvet and lace detailing, was later worn by actress Gillian Anderson at the 2021 Golden Globes held in February.

The Dior fall 2021 rtw collection will be presented digitally on March 8 at 8:30 a.m. EST (or 2:30 p.m. CET) in Paris. The show can be viewed via the below video player, as well as on Dior’s web site.

