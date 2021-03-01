GEM DIOR: Victoire de Castellane is launching a new line of abstract, Seventies-flavored watches and jewelry called Gem Dior, a striking collection that features patches of various gemstones — marking the first time the Dior designer has created a watches and jewelry collection together.

Like many in the sector, the launch was postponed due to the pandemic crisis, and comes as the luxury industry shows signs of improvement, thanks to robust demand in Asia.

“It’s a style that I would describe as abstract-organic,” said de Castellane. The prominent design is de Castellane’s second watch model for the label — and her first abstract style. The ‘D de Dior’ line, by contrast, features round dials and supple, mesh bracelets.

The new Gem Dior line includes 7 watch models with irregular, octagonal faces and clasp-less bracelets, as well as 11 pieces of jewelry — rings, bracelets and earrings, that draw inspiration from the geometry of stones.

The house also listed pinned fabric swatches as influencing the styles. Colorful pieces feature strips of malachite, lapis lazuli, carnelian, pink opal and tiger’s eye, while monochrome looks come in yellow, pink or white gold, some with paved diamonds. The label is running a campaign with Cara Delevingne, against a clean backdrop, wearing a gauzy black blouse and a loose, breezy hair style.

Timepieces start at 3,800 euros for a steel and black mother-of-pearl edition, while a yellow gold, diamond and onyx version is priced at 31,500 euros.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s watches and jewelry division was hit hard by the crisis last year, with sales down 23 percent on an organic basis. The watch sector has struggled, with exports of Swiss watches down 21.8 percent last year, and Mainland China became the leading market for high-end timepieces.