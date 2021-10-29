Dior Opens Guadalajara Boutique

Christian Dior has expanded its retail footprint in Mexico with the opening of a new boutique at El Palacio de Hierro in Guadalajara.

This is the French luxury giant’s fourth store in Mexico, following locations in Artz, Santa Fe and Polanco.

The Guadalajara store resembles a light box with two entrances. Women’s and men’s collections are displayed in the center.

A color palette of silver, off-white, beige and pale blue dominates the store, which also has the house’s signature Toile de Jouy motif on leather wall coverings, and white-oak Versailles parquet flooring.

Product is cross-merchandised following a new concept started at the brand’s massive Paris Champs-Élysées boutique opened in 2019.

Men’s and women’s leather goods and small accessories are contained in glass counter tables, and there is a dedicated sneaker wall, in addition to other footwear displays.

Among the interesting furnishings are a black marble Eros table from Italian contemporary manufacturer Agapecasa, and a walnut crescent lounger by U.S. designers Katrina Vonnegut and Brian Kraft.

Dior boutique at El Palacio de Hierro in Guadalajara, Mexico. Courtesy

Dior boutique at El Palacio de Hierro in Guadalajara, Mexico. Courtesy

Read more:

Dior Medallion Chair Exhibition to Make U.S. Debut

Dior Promotes Communications Executive Olivier Bialabos

Anya Taylor-Joy Named Dior Global Brand Ambassador