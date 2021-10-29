×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Talks Style, Sensuality and a Creative Director Role?

Fashion

Loro Piana Enters New Era With New CEO

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Presents Next Project for Humanity

Dior Opens Guadalajara Boutique

It is the French luxury giant's fourth store in Mexico.

Dior boutique at El Palacio de
Dior boutique at El Palacio de Hierro in Guadalajara, Mexico. Courtesy

Christian Dior has expanded its retail footprint in Mexico with the opening of a new boutique at El Palacio de Hierro in Guadalajara.

This is the French luxury giant’s fourth store in Mexico, following locations in Artz, Santa Fe and Polanco.

The Guadalajara store resembles a light box with two entrances. Women’s and men’s collections are displayed in the center.

A color palette of silver, off-white, beige and pale blue dominates the store, which also has the house’s signature Toile de Jouy motif on leather wall coverings, and white-oak Versailles parquet flooring.

Product is cross-merchandised following a new concept started at the brand’s massive Paris Champs-Élysées boutique opened in 2019.

Men’s and women’s leather goods and small accessories are contained in glass counter tables, and there is a dedicated sneaker wall, in addition to other footwear displays.

Among the interesting furnishings are a black marble Eros table from Italian contemporary manufacturer Agapecasa, and a walnut crescent lounger by U.S. designers Katrina Vonnegut and Brian Kraft.

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens
Dior boutique at El Palacio de Hierro in Guadalajara, Mexico. Courtesy
Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens
Dior boutique at El Palacio de Hierro in Guadalajara, Mexico. Courtesy

Read more:

Dior Medallion Chair Exhibition to Make U.S. Debut 

Dior Promotes Communications Executive Olivier Bialabos 

Anya Taylor-Joy Named Dior Global Brand Ambassador

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Dior Guadalajara Boutique Opens

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad