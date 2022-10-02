Dior Honored with Forbes Fashion Week Eco Prize

Dior was honored at the Trophée Forbes and OniriQ ceremony Friday night at Paris’ Georges V hotel. It was the inaugural awards from Forbes France, created to honor young designers. Dior’s nod was in the environmental sphere, receiving the Forbes Green Ecological Transition Prize for its capsule collaboration with Parley for the Oceans as well as the brand’s overall sustainability targets set out by the Dior in Green program.

With the growing awareness that much of our plastic ends up in the ocean and is killing marine life, Parley for the Oceans was founded by former brand and marketing man Cyrill Gutsch with the belief that “purpose is the new luxury.” The group espouses the AIR Strategy: Avoid, Intercept and Redesign, specifically for ocean plastic, and aims to get the fashion industry involved.

Starting in 2019, Dior artistic director of men’s Kim Jones worked with Parley on a joint research project to create new yarns from plastic garbage and fishing gear collected from beaches in the Maldives, Dominican Republic and Sri Lanka. One result was a recycled polyester that was used in the beachwear capsule, released last April as the first of an annual drop.

Kat Graham joined guests including Thylane Blondeau, Baptiste Giabiconi, French pop star Louisy Joseph and French TV host Agathe Auproux seated at long tables in the hotel’s grand ballroom. The event was part of Le Grand Dîner and the Forbes Fashion Week Awards, an annual event for fashion professionals during the week.