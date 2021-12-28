Dior Indefinitely Postpones Cactus Jack Collection

Dior has postponed its Cactus Jack collaboration indefinitely.

The luxury fashion house indicated Tuesday that its capsule collection collaboration between men’s artistic director Kim Jones and rapper Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack line will not be released in the near future, if at all.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” the company said in a statement issued exclusively to WWD.

The indefinite postponement is the latest in a number of postponements and/or cancellations for the Houston rapper.

Scott headlined the first night of his annual Astroworld Festival in Houston in November that turned fatal. As many as 10 people died during Scott’s performance and 300 were injured. Many took to social media to share their experiences during his performance, and the crowd crush that resulted in the deaths and injuries. Investigations into the events are continuing.

Scott took to social media to express his remorse for the event and interviewed with Charlamagne tha God about his experience, saying, “It really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. It’s a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving.” Scott also claimed that the night felt like a regular show, he stopped performing a few times to make sure everyone was OK and he contended he was not aware of the situation until the press conference after the show.

Scott was arguably the king of collaborations for a short period of time, having partnered with Nike and Jordan on numerous sneakers, with McDonald’s on a curated meal, with Epic Games’ Fortnite on a virtual concert, with Parsons School of Design on educational opportunities, and with Dior on a capsule, among other projects.

Nike was to launch two Air Max 1 sneakers with Scott in December but postponed the launch indefinitely weeks after the festival and Parsons said its partnership with Scott had concluded.

Dior is the latest brand to distance itself from the 30-year-old rapper. The Cactus Jack Dior collection designed by Scott and Jones drew from the rapper’s home state of Texas and the fashion house’s Parisian roots. They said Texas was one of Christian Dior’s first stops in America to celebrate his first collection and the collaboration explored Dior’s connection to the state. The collection also marked the first time Dior partnered with a musician on a collection and the first time it ever allowed its logo to be altered.