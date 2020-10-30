The reality of trying on shoes in a store? Risk of embarrassing sock holes; risk of foot odor, or worse, risk of visible butt cleavage when bending over to tie up laces.

So how about augmented reality? Simply point your smart phone at your feet and instantly see how the shoes look, no matter where you are or what’s on your feet at the moment.

Dior is bringing the latter reality to life with a new Snapchat lens for its B27 men’s sneakers. Launching today, it allows users to quickly try on six variations, and purchase directly from the Dior channel on Snapchat or on Dior.com.

Available in low- and high-top versions, priced at 790 euros and 890 euros, respectively, the shoes come in white, black or gray, the French luxury house’s signature shade. Materials include calf leather and nubuck, and the Dior Oblique motif appears as a classic jacquard or in perforated leather.

Designed by Kim Jones, creative director of men’s wear at Dior, the B27 sneakers channel sportswear inspirations ranging from vintage Eighties tennis shoes to the skateboarding universe. Subtle details include eyelets shaped like the initials CD, while the word “Dior” is embossed on the heel and inscribed on the sole.

Thanks to the success of its sneaker collaboration with Air Jordan earlier this year, Dior has become something of a go-to brand for sneakerheads and luxury fanatics.

Five million people registered for a chance to buy Air Jordan 1 OG Dior limited-edition sneakers, which cost $2,000 for the low-top version and $2,200 for the high-top model.