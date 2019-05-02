SELF-LOVE: Kim Jones has designed stage outfits for South Korean boy band sensation BTS to wear on the next leg of its “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour, kicking off in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Dior men’s wear designer created seven looks inspired by his pre-fall collection, unveiled in Tokyo last November. Bombers, cargo pants and a military-inspired sweater mingle with sportswear looks, with shiny fabrics lending the outfits a retro-futuristic vibe.

Jones said he was inspired by the personalities of band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who collectively made Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2019 after topping worldwide charts with their “Love Yourself: Tear” studio album last year.

“They all have their personal taste and style and it works so well together. Each member of the group chose the look they wanted, and we worked very organically to create each look for them,” he said. “It was very collaborative.”

On Wednesday night, the band took home the awards for top duo/group and top social artist at the Billboard Music Awards, where they performed “Boy With Luv” with Halsey. They beat out Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5 and Panic! At The Disco to become the first K-Pop act to take home the top duo/group prize.

Jones met BTS in Los Angeles at the Chateau Marmont hotel ahead of the Grammy awards in February. “They are really great guys and super into fashion, and everyone I know is kind of crazy about them,” he said. “When I speak to my friends about meeting them, they all are obsessed by them.”

The designer included the key signatures he has established since showing his debut Dior men’s collection last June: His creations feature a leopard-print version of the Dior Oblique canvas, as well as buckles designed by Matthew Williams and industrial-style chains decorated with locks, nuts and bolts, created by Yoon Ahn.

BTS will wear the outfits on their upcoming tour dates in Chicago, New Jersey, São Paulo, London and Paris. The tour began last August in South Korea and has taken in countries including Japan, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.