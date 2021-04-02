COSMIC CAPERS: Who said experiential retail is in jeopardy? Dior is blowing up giant balloons and installing otherworldly sculptures, three-dimensional stickers and motion-sensing screens for a series of pop-ups for the pre-fall men’s collection designed by Kim Jones in collaboration with Kenny Scharf.

The first of these is set to debut April 29 at SKP in Beijing, and at Miyashita Park in Tokyo, the latter pop-up featuring a monumental column. According to Dior, it’s the first time the complex in the iconic Shibuya district will host a luxury house.

Other pop-ups are destined for Harbour City in Hong Kong, the IFC in Shanghai, Galleria in Seoul, Holt Renfrew in Vancouver and Selfridges in London. Some are to remain in place until the end of May.

Dior described immersive and playful installations and a cosmic decor that reflect Scharf’s vibrant pop aesthetic and cartoon-like paintings steeped in sci-fi. The pop-ups dovetail with the original online presentation last December, where models walked against an intergalactic backdrop to a looping soundtrack of Deee-Lite.

For the collection, Jones employed painstaking seed-stitch embroideries, created using ancestral Chinese savoir-faire, to transpose the artist’s motifs onto a selection of clothes and accessories, such as the Saddle bag and the B23 sneakers.

See also: