Dior and Kim Jones Are Staging a Show in L.A. on May 19

Dior plans to parade its summer 2023 collection in the French capital on June 24 during men's fashion week.

Kim Jones
Kim Jones Nikolai von Bismarck/Courtesy Photo

CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Itinerant fashion shows are back in earnest – and Kim Jones is feeling the wanderlust, too.

The British designer plans to unveil his spring 2023 men’s collection for Dior in Los Angeles on May 19, WWD has learned.

The venue, timing and other details are still under wraps.

Dior confirmed the California showing, and highlighted the French house’s long ties to the United States, which date back to the founder Christian Dior. Shortly after his first show in 1947, “the New Look set out to conquer the world, and America was first to succumb, igniting a friendship that has continued to grow ever since,” the house said in a brief statement.

Dior also plans to participate in the next Paris Fashion Week for menswear, and will parade its summer 2023 collection by Jones in the French capital.

Last December, Jones paid tribute to “On the Road” author Jack Kerouac by taking his pre-fall collection for Dior menswear to London. Alongside the show was an  an exhibition of rare books and manuscripts from Jones’ personal collection.

A formidable globetrotter, Jones has visited more than 100 countries. He often travels in search of rare wildlife and is a discreet supporter of multiple conservation charities. The designer took his first trip to Ecuador when he was 3 months old, and by age 4, he had been all over Africa with his family.

Destination shows are heating up, especially for the resort season, with Chanel heading to Monaco and Louis Vuitton to a yet-unnamed venue of architectural importance in California.

In addition, Gucci has earmarked May 16 for a coed show to be held somewhere in Europe, while Pucci is to unveil the first designs by its new artistic director Camille Miceli on April 29 in Capri.

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

