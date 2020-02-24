IN RESIDENCE: Kim Jones is adding a new accolade to his portfolio — guest curator for Sotheby’s.

The Dior Men artistic director has lent his eye to the auction house’s forthcoming Contemporary Curated sale, which is scheduled for March 6 in New York. Twenty of Jones’ favorite works — including pieces from some of fashion’s favorite artists such as Cindy Sherman, David Hockney, Ed Ruscha, Nick Cave, Richard Price and Kerry James Marshall will be highlighted at Sotheby’s New York, with previews beginning Feb. 28.

“Both fashion and art are within culture and I draw inspiration from both,” Jones said in a statement. “It’s an organic relationship for me. From the beginning of fashion, designers work with artists and artists work with designers, it kind of goes hand-in-hand.”

Jones’ picks accentuate Sotheby’s spring contemporary sale, which will also include “exceptional” works from Wayne Thiebaud, Joan Mitchell, John McCracken and George Condo. Thiebaud’s trio of California landscapes lead the sale, with one of the works, titled Civic Center, estimated to achieve between $2.5 million and $3.5 million at auction.