TOKYO — Dior launched its e-commerce platform in Japan on Wednesday, following launches in a number of other countries earlier this year.

To mark the opening of its first online boutique in Japan, Dior is offering five online exclusives, including a new Mini Book Tote, a Small Book Tote, a men’s T-shirt, a pair of sneakers, and an iPhone case. The store stocks collections from across the brand’s men’s, women’s, fine jewelry and watch collections, as well as Dior Maison and Baby Dior.

Dior opened its first e-boutiques in 2005, covering the European markets of France, the U.K., Italy, Spain and Germany. This was followed by a platform in South Korea in 2016, and Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United States in 2018.

This year has seen the brand launch e-commerce sites in Ireland, Greece, Austria, Portugal, China, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Romania, and now Japan.