Dior Denies Contract Talks With Meghan Markle

FAKE NEWS: Blackpink’s Jisoo and actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Yara Shahidi and Anya Taylor-Joy are among official and confirmed brand ambassadors of Dior.

Meghan Markle is not – and not about to become one either, despite a flurry of media reports saying the Duchess of Sussex was about to sign a deal with the French fashion house.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Dior in Paris told WWD the reports are unfounded, stressing there have been no contract negotiations or recent contact with Markle.

The narrative spun by many news outlets was that Markle’s talent agency in Hollywood, William Morris Endeavor, was pursuing a marquee fashion deal in a bid to blunt negative publicity surrounding her and her husband’s strained relationship with the British royal family, and their split from Spotify.

Like many other fashion houses, Dior had occasionally dressed Markle when she was a working member of the royal family alongside Prince Harry. Harry also donned a Dior suit for the recent coronation of King Charles.

But Dior already has a wide slate of famous ambassadors, including actors Robert Pattinson and Johnny Depp and tennis star Emma Raducanu.

Just this week, the house added Thai actors Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, better known as Apo, and Phakphum Romsaithong, nicknamed Mile, as its newest men’s ambassadors for that country.

For its recent campaign for its Lady 95.22, Dior lined up a multigenerational cast of outstanding women from the realms of fashion, film, literature, sports, music and art, including Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, whose essay and related TED talk “We Should All Be Feminists” inspired the T-shirts in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut show for Dior in 2016.